CD International Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CDIIQ) & Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Head to Head Survey

CD International Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CDIIQ – Get Free Report) and Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Get CD International Enterprises alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.0% of Coeur Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 49.9% of CD International Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Coeur Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CD International Enterprises and Coeur Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CD International Enterprises 0 0 0 0 0.00 Coeur Mining 0 0 6 3 3.33

Profitability

Coeur Mining has a consensus target price of $9.21, indicating a potential upside of 1.26%. Given Coeur Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Coeur Mining is more favorable than CD International Enterprises.

This table compares CD International Enterprises and Coeur Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CD International Enterprises N/A N/A N/A Coeur Mining 10.11% 9.96% 5.55%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CD International Enterprises and Coeur Mining”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CD International Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Coeur Mining $1.05 billion 5.52 $58.90 million $0.26 35.00

Coeur Mining has higher revenue and earnings than CD International Enterprises.

Risk & Volatility

CD International Enterprises has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coeur Mining has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coeur Mining beats CD International Enterprises on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CD International Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

CD International Enterprises, Inc. sources and distributes industrial products in China and the Americas. It operates through two segments, Trading and Consulting. The Trading segment sources and distributes various industrial commodities, such as iron ore, copper concentrate, and other minerals; and cannabidiol-related products. The Consulting segment provides business and management consulting services to public and private American and Chinese companies that operate primarily in China and the Americas. It offers its consulting services in the areas of general business consulting, Chinese regulatory advice, translation services, formation of entities in the People’s Republic of China, coordination of professional resources, mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances and partnerships, advice on effective means of accessing U.S. capital markets, coordination of Sarbanes-Oxley compliance, and corporate asset evaluations. This segment also identifies potential areas of growth; manages and coordinates necessary government approvals and licenses; and provides marketing services, investor relations services, and coordination of the preparation of required SEC filings. The company was formerly known as China Direct Industries, Inc. and changed its name to CD International Enterprises, Inc. in February 2012. CD International Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

About Coeur Mining

(Get Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc. explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc. in May 2013. Coeur Mining, Inc. was incorporated in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for CD International Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CD International Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.