Choreo LLC Buys 129 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 548.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $245.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $250.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.4833 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

