Choreo LLC Buys 1,695 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Choreo LLC grew its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 47.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 161.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crown by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCK. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Crown from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Crown from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Crown from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.67.

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $211,743.30. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,345. This represents a 32.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gerard H. Gifford sold 8,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.93, for a total value of $846,290.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 122,585 shares in the company, valued at $12,617,674.05. The trade was a 6.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,352 shares of company stock worth $1,737,034 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CCK opened at $101.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.72. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.98 and a 52-week high of $109.48.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 4.64%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 21.85%.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

