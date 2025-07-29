Choreo LLC Buys 377 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Choreo LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,636,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,868,000 after buying an additional 2,088,143 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 312.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,226,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,507,000 after purchasing an additional 928,851 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22,463.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 581,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,364,000 after buying an additional 578,425 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,863,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,027,000 after buying an additional 465,414 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 200.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 455,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,300,000 after purchasing an additional 304,021 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.85, for a total transaction of $28,865.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,552.20. This trade represents a 5.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAA opened at $149.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.60 and a 12 month high of $173.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $549.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.21 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.515 per share. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 126.25%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAA. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.81.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

