Choreo LLC Buys New Stake in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE)

Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXE shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Expand Energy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Expand Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of Expand Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $121.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expand Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.80.

Expand Energy Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:EXE opened at $98.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Expand Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $69.12 and a 52-week high of $123.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 0.48.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. Expand Energy had a negative net margin of 18.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Expand Energy

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

