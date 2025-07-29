Choreo LLC Has $445,000 Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Choreo LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 519.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 138.9% in the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $45.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.79. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $47.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.1627 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

