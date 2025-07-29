Choreo LLC Has $469,000 Stock Holdings in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR)

Choreo LLC raised its stake in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get American States Water alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American States Water by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,831,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,506,000 after buying an additional 33,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American States Water by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 855,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,471,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in American States Water by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 609,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,393,000 after buying an additional 32,938 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in American States Water by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 603,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,924,000 after buying an additional 76,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in American States Water in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

American States Water Price Performance

NYSE:AWR opened at $72.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.10 and a 200-day moving average of $76.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.61. American States Water Company has a 52 week low of $70.29 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. American States Water had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $148.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American States Water Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4655 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 57.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,898.57. Following the purchase, the director owned 8,467 shares in the company, valued at $650,350.27. This represents a 11.85% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company Profile

(Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.