Choreo LLC Purchases 1,902 Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)

Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DMO. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 42,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE DMO opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

