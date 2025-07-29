Choreo LLC Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Choreo LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 52.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,397 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 34,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 8,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XLG opened at $53.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $39.50 and a 12-month high of $54.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.92.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

