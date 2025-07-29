Choreo LLC Reduces Stock Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN)

Choreo LLC lessened its stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) by 83.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,891 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 336.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 135,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bratin Saha sold 3,461 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $96,111.97. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 294,546 shares in the company, valued at $8,179,542.42. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DOCN opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.45 and a 1-year high of $47.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.76.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DOCN. Citigroup reduced their price target on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays cut their target price on DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on DigitalOcean from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on DigitalOcean from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

