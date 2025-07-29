Choreo LLC Sells 634 Shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Choreo LLC reduced its stake in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Equifax by 1,464.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,413,000 after buying an additional 16,961 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFX opened at $240.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.60. Equifax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.98 and a 12 month high of $309.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $260.49 and a 200 day moving average of $253.13.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

EFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Equifax from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Equifax from $294.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Equifax from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.00.

In related news, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.10, for a total value of $518,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,887,101.60. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

