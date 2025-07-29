Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS trimmed its stake in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cognex alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 439.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 155.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 105.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CGNX. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cognex from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cognex from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Cowen raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Melius raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

Cognex Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $34.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93 and a beta of 1.47. Cognex Corporation has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.78.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Cognex Profile

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.