Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Bought by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,987 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $439,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8,947.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,552 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 17,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,918 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 51,972 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COLL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.

In related news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 6,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $202,122.62. Following the sale, the director owned 70,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,547.96. This trade represents a 8.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $31.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.64. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $177.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.96 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 99.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty pharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

