F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) Stock Holdings Decreased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lowered its position in shares of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors grew its position in F.N.B. by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 29,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 3.2% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 86,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in F.N.B. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 100,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on FNB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective (up from $16.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on F.N.B. from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

Shares of FNB stock opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. F.N.B. Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.92.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $438.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.39 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that F.N.B. Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.