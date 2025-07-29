First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Stock Position Raised by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,924 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.7% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 256,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,626 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 60.8% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 25,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the first quarter valued at $543,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 24.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.6% in the first quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 153,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $25.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $31.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.96.

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from First Financial Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.40%.

FFBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Friday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on First Financial Bancorp. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

