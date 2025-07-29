First National Bank of Hutchinson Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First National Bank of Hutchinson cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.9% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $298.22 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $190.90 and a 12-month high of $299.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 91,539 shares in the company, valued at $22,884,750. This trade represents a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $1,608,416.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup set a $275.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

