Fisher Funds Management LTD Has $43.19 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fisher Funds Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 398,543 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 118,225 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.0% of Fisher Funds Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fisher Funds Management LTD’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $43,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,670,208. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,264,800 shares of company stock valued at $786,735,503. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $192.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Phillip Securities upgraded NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.22.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NVDA opened at $176.75 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $177.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.02, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

