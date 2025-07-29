FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH decreased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,757 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.06% of FS KKR Capital worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 33,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 1.4% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 41,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 1.2% in the first quarter. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 2.7% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

FS KKR Capital Stock Down 1.8%

FSK stock opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.96. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $400.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.22 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.73%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.74%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.