Guidance Capital Inc. Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Guidance Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.32.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the sale, the director owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,213,984. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $5,801,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,559,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,991,919.84. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,409 shares of company stock worth $43,523,710. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $192.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

