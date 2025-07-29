Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Purchased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 3,514.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Harvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 153.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 237.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $23.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.30. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $39.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $315.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on HOG. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

