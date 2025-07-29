Head to Head Contrast: Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) versus Braskem (NYSE:BAK)

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) and Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Exxon Mobil and Braskem”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exxon Mobil $349.59 billion 1.37 $33.68 billion $7.54 14.78 Braskem $14.36 billion 0.09 -$2.10 billion ($4.19) -0.79

Analyst Recommendations

Exxon Mobil has higher revenue and earnings than Braskem. Braskem is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exxon Mobil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Exxon Mobil and Braskem, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exxon Mobil 1 9 8 2 2.55 Braskem 0 2 2 0 2.50

Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus target price of $125.42, indicating a potential upside of 12.56%. Braskem has a consensus target price of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 196.35%. Given Braskem’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Braskem is more favorable than Exxon Mobil.

Volatility and Risk

Exxon Mobil has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braskem has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.8% of Exxon Mobil shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Exxon Mobil shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Braskem shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Exxon Mobil and Braskem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exxon Mobil 9.49% 12.06% 7.21% Braskem -11.85% N/A -1.11%

Summary

Exxon Mobil beats Braskem on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas. The Energy Products segment offers fuels, aromatics, catalysts, and licensing services. It sells its products under the Exxon, Esso, and Mobil brands. The Chemical Products segment manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, and intermediates. The Specialty Products segment offers performance products, including lubricants, basestocks, waxes, synthetics, elastomers, and resins. The company is also involved in the manufacturing, trade, transport, and selling crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products in pursuit of lower-emission business opportunities, including carbon capture and storage, hydrogen, lower-emission fuels, and lithium. Exxon Mobil Corporation was founded in 1870 and is based in Spring, Texas.

About Braskem

Braskem S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins. This segment also produces and sells polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP); supplies electricity and other inputs to second-generation producers; produces and sells of PE, including the production of green PE from renewable resources; and produces and sells polyvinyl chloride and caustic soda. The United States and Europe segment produces and sells PP in the United States and Germany. The Mexico segment produces and sells ethylene, high-density PE, and low-density PE in Mexico. It also manufactures, sells, imports, and exports chemicals, petrochemicals, and fules; produces, supplies, and sells utilities, such as steam, water, compressed air, and industrial gases; and provides industrial services. The company was formerly known as Copene Petroquímica do Nordeste S.A. and changed its name to Braskem S.A. in 2002. Braskem S.A. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

