Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Sold by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS decreased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HR. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 292,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14,616 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,825,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 482,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Healthcare Realty Trust

In related news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $36,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 56,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,144.42. This trade represents a 4.63% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HR shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of HR opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.89.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 31.32%. The firm had revenue of $288.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -113.76%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

