IFP Advisors Inc Sells 44 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Humana were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 639.1% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in shares of Humana by 4,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE:HUM opened at $231.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.25 and its 200 day moving average is $255.84. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.87 and a fifty-two week high of $406.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUM. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Humana from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $348.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.43.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

