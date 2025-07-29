IFP Advisors Inc Sells 7,919 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,046 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,919 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,928 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 6,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $38.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.72 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.