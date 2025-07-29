IFP Advisors Inc Trims Position in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 127.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 87.0% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 37,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,849,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,376,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David Udell sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $521,510.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,806.68. The trade was a 18.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust K sold 44,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $5,902,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,111 shares of company stock worth $49,273,516 over the last ninety days. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

H has been the subject of several analyst reports. Melius Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Macquarie decreased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $156.75 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.74.

H stock opened at $147.92 on Tuesday. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a twelve month low of $102.43 and a twelve month high of $168.20. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 11.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

