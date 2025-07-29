Integrity Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Integrity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.5% of Integrity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.32.

GOOGL opened at $192.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.79. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,213,984. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,000,536.96. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,409 shares of company stock worth $43,523,710 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

