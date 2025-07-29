Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Position Raised by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 48.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 279,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 90,794 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 153,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 160,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IVZ shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Invesco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Invesco from $16.25 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.78.

Invesco Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $21.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.95.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Invesco had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Invesco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.