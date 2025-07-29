Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Sold by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lowered its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Itron were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after buying an additional 7,058 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Itron by 3.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Itron by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 29,801 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter worth $7,219,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Itron by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 10,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary C. Hemmingsen sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total transaction of $559,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,482.40. The trade was a 84.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Justin K. Patrick sold 9,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.77, for a total value of $1,100,313.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 21,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,313.73. The trade was a 29.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,905 shares of company stock worth $2,439,202. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ITRI opened at $136.30 on Tuesday. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.11 and a fifty-two week high of $137.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. Itron had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $607.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ITRI shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Itron from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Itron from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of Itron in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Itron from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.17.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

