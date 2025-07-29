JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Baird R W lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 91,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,884,750. This represents a 9.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,123.09. The trade was a 68.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $298.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $278.35 and a 200-day moving average of $260.40. The company has a market cap of $828.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $190.90 and a 12-month high of $299.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.12 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.73%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

