JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Raised by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,493,000. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 5,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Wesleyan Assurance Society boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 146,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% during the first quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $298.22 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $190.90 and a 52 week high of $299.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $828.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Phillip Securities lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup set a $275.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,755,811.68. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 36,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,703,729.20. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,123.09. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

