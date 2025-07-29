Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $192.58 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $72,792.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,245.74. This trade represents a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at $45,213,984. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,409 shares of company stock worth $43,523,710. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

