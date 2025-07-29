Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 16,353 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) by 86.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,353 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in RealReal were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of RealReal by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RealReal by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 56,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 72.5% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 9,704 shares during the period. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on REAL shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on RealReal from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of RealReal in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RealReal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

REAL opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $11.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.26. The firm has a market cap of $638.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.46.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $160.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.98 million. Equities analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

