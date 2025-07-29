Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BEP. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 103.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.89.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $27.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.55 and its 200 day moving average is $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $29.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.373 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -147.52%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.