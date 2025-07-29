Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $219,000 Stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 83.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 7,766.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 3.1%

ON opened at $58.66 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $80.08. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ON. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ON Semiconductor

About ON Semiconductor

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.