Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,331 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Superconductor by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 942,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,219,000 after acquiring an additional 143,936 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Superconductor by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,099,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,117,000 after buying an additional 46,354 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $11,360,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 347,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after buying an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 414,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,936,886.40. This trade represents a 10.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 122,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $3,236,865.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,304,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,425,385.54. This represents a 8.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,088 shares of company stock valued at $4,952,531. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMSC stock opened at $43.76 on Tuesday. American Superconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 291.73 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.84.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. American Superconductor had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $66.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.27 million. American Superconductor’s revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Superconductor Corporation will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

