KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires 4,500 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned about 0.09% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 124,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.3% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 34,316 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 18.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 713,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,309,000 after purchasing an additional 109,655 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.8% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 826,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,670,000 after purchasing an additional 14,795 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 574,080 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter.

COLL stock opened at $31.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $42.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.39 and its 200-day moving average is $29.74.

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $177.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.96 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 99.08% and a net margin of 6.61%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, July 7th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty pharmaceutical company to purchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COLL shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 6,601 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $202,122.62. Following the transaction, the director owned 70,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,547.96. This trade represents a 8.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

