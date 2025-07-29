KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires 5,800 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 17,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 4.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 14,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 26.6% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

CTRE opened at $30.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.84. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.79 and a 12 month high of $33.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.65%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

