KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Boosts Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 78.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned 0.12% of Kforce worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the first quarter worth $255,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kforce in the 1st quarter worth about $692,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kforce by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 462,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,600,000 after acquiring an additional 39,338 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 1,069.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $589,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kforce Price Performance

KFRC opened at $46.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.09. Kforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.50 and a 12-month high of $71.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.05 million, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Kforce had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KFRC shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Kforce from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kforce from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Insider Activity at Kforce

In other Kforce news, Director David L. Dunkel acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $37,800.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 517,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,555,036.20. This trade represents a 0.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

