KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Boosts Stock Position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 247.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 47.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 165.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Chi sold 2,100 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $120,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 278,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,028,178.08. This trade represents a 0.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 125,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $6,209,095.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 92,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,186.02. This represents a 57.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 735,132 shares of company stock worth $40,493,059 over the last ninety days. 17.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HIMS stock opened at $58.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.02. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $72.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.24.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $586.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.21 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 110.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HIMS. TD Cowen lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

