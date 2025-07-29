KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys 4,100 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,343,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 2,673.1% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 215,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after buying an additional 207,938 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 20.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

RVMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.91.

NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $37.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.98. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $62.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

