KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys 5,200 Shares of Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE:GTES)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 81.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 4.5% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 15.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 120,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 16,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

GTES has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Gates Industrial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

Shares of GTES stock opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.91.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $847.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Gates Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corporation PLC will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

