KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys Shares of 51,300 The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Get GAP alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GAP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in GAP in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in GAP in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in GAP in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in GAP during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 51,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,387,395.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,595. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of GAP from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of GAP from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on GAP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on GAP from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered GAP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GAP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GAP

GAP Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of GAP stock opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. The Gap, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.99 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average of $22.20.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. GAP had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. GAP’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

GAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.