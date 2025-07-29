KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Cuts Holdings in Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS decreased its stake in Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Champion Homes were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Champion Homes by 306.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Champion Homes by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Champion Homes by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 262,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Champion Homes by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Champion Homes by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 244,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,136,000 after buying an additional 10,107 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on SKY. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Champion Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Champion Homes from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Champion Homes from $97.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.60.

NYSE:SKY opened at $65.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.41. Champion Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.44 and a fifty-two week high of $116.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.65.

Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $593.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.42 million. Champion Homes had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Champion Homes, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Champion Homes declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 30th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

