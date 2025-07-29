KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Decreases Stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lowered its stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 42.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,484,000 after buying an additional 88,606 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $2,229,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 57,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,928 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $3,446,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $8,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $193.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axsome Therapeutics

In other news, Director Mark Coleman sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $395,512.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 50,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,316.89. This represents a 6.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.44, for a total value of $2,761,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,674.52. The trade was a 81.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,437 shares of company stock worth $9,834,215. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AXSM opened at $100.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.33. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.21 and a 52 week high of $139.13.

About Axsome Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.