KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Decreases Stock Holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lowered its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,384,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $2,687,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 96,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 60,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.11.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Down 1.0%

AHR stock opened at $36.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.92, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $38.47.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.32 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -370.37%.

Insider Transactions at American Healthcare REIT

In other American Healthcare REIT news, CIO Stefan K.L. Oh sold 3,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $139,346.00. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 95,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,723.10. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.