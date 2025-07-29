KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Decreases Stock Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lessened its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PIPR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,063,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,974,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $68,696,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter worth $488,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PIPR shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $339.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th.

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $314.03 on Tuesday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $202.91 and a 1-year high of $351.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.48.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $1.24. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $357.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

