KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Decreases Stock Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lessened its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,423,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,070,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,201,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 292,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,577,000 after buying an additional 120,376 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 267,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,945,000 after buying an additional 24,957 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Choice Hotels International

In other news, Director Ervin R. Shames sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $259,120.00. Following the sale, the director owned 52,212 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,586.72. This represents a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $341,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 68,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,330,587.45. This trade represents a 3.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,520. 23.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Choice Hotels International Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of CHH opened at $132.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.50. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.20 and a 52 week high of $157.86.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.04). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 377.51%. The company had revenue of $332.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHH shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $140.00 target price on Choice Hotels International and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.38.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

