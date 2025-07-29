KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Grows Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Premier were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Premier by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 563,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,872,000 after acquiring an additional 161,501 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 7.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 921,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,760,000 after purchasing an additional 66,391 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Premier by 88.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 170,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 79,971 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Premier in the first quarter valued at about $914,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Premier by 137.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 16,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Premier Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Premier stock opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 0.56. Premier, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $23.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on PINC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Premier from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

Insider Activity at Premier

In other Premier news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 10,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $249,730.68. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 76,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,354.82. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Helen M. Boudreau sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $45,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,668 shares in the company, valued at $427,123.84. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,119 shares of company stock worth $321,676 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.



