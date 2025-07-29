KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 60.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 1,640.0% in the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJT Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $182.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.76. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.06 and a 52 week high of $190.27.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.26 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 17.64%.

Insider Transactions at PJT Partners

In related news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.74, for a total value of $708,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 2,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,301.12. The trade was a 68.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kievdi Don Cornwell sold 10,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $1,563,466.87. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,615.63. The trade was a 54.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,722,082. Insiders own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on PJT Partners from $161.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

