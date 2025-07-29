KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $1.07 Million Stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dorman Products by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $392,372,000 after buying an additional 91,361 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 601,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 32.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 598,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,160,000 after acquiring an additional 145,391 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Dorman Products by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,241,000 after purchasing an additional 43,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at $42,495,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorman Products Price Performance

NASDAQ DORM opened at $122.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.85. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.87 and a 12-month high of $146.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $507.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.09 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 19.10%. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John J. Gavin sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.19, for a total transaction of $380,451.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,837.08. This represents a 26.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dorman Products

Dorman Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.